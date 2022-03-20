Deals
House fire in Eva kills one

(KBTX)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire took the life of one person in Morgan County Sunday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house fire on Bethel Church Rd. just before noon on Sunday. By 1 p.m. the Morgan County Sheriff’s office confirmed one death caused by the fire.

