House fire in Eva kills one
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire took the life of one person in Morgan County Sunday afternoon.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house fire on Bethel Church Rd. just before noon on Sunday. By 1 p.m. the Morgan County Sheriff’s office confirmed one death caused by the fire.
Sadly, there was 1 fatality. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn is on the scene. https://t.co/FC7Jvef5yj— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 20, 2022
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.