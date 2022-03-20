Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Great day Monday; First Alert for Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What a fantastic start to the Spring season with sunshine and 60s this afternoon! Skies remain clear overnight with cool lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s to start the work and school week.

Monday will be a fantastic day with highs in the low to middle 70s, clouds will increase through the day and winds will be breezy from the SE. Mostly cloudy skies are expect Monday night with muggy lows in the middle 50sa to start the day Tuesday. Tuesday will be a very windy day with non-storm related wind gusts topping 40 miles per hour. A strong storm system will move through bringing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Our primary threat with this system is flash flooding. We still have the chance of seeing some stronger to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the great risk seems to be to our southwest.

Rain showers will taper off late Tuesday night with light, scattered showers staying with us through Wednesday morning. Colder temps are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide
The incident happened during an attempted shoplifting in 2020.
Decatur business owner sues city; claiming excessive police force
Police took one suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday night.
One injured, one in custody after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan
Suspicious package leads to the arrest of DeKalb County man
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Work Week Warmup, Storms Ahead For Tuesday
Chilly 30s tonight, Spring starts Sunday at 10:33 AM