Great day Monday; First Alert for Tuesday

What a fantastic start to the Spring season with sunshine and 60s this afternoon! Skies remain clear overnight with cool lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s to start the work and school week.

Monday will be a fantastic day with highs in the low to middle 70s, clouds will increase through the day and winds will be breezy from the SE. Mostly cloudy skies are expect Monday night with muggy lows in the middle 50sa to start the day Tuesday. Tuesday will be a very windy day with non-storm related wind gusts topping 40 miles per hour. A strong storm system will move through bringing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Our primary threat with this system is flash flooding. We still have the chance of seeing some stronger to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the great risk seems to be to our southwest.

Rain showers will taper off late Tuesday night with light, scattered showers staying with us through Wednesday morning. Colder temps are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

