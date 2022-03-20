Experts say plan for gas prices to fluctuate for the next few weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers across Alabama are feeling frustrated with fuel costs, despite the cost of crude oil dropping below $100 a barrel earlier this week. It was more than $115 just a few weeks ago.

“It all kind of comes down to price of crude oil around the world,” Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said. “We need to be watching these prices and be prepared for a little bit of fluctuation and a little bit of bouncing in the weeks ahead.”

The bouncing is happening. Crude oil is back up, costing $104 as of March 18th, but Ingram said that won’t impact drivers immediately.

“That is not a price jump we are going to see tomorrow or the next day,” he said. “That is going to be a week or so down the road. That is anywhere from a week to two weeks away from changing the price at the pump.”

But even without immediate results at the pump when oil prices change, Ingram said this is still a good thing.

“Even if it is not coming down very much, it is still a good sign that this rapid increase that we were seeing for a few weeks have kind of leveled off,” he said. " I think it is a good sign.”

“The way it looks right now, we are on a little bit of a plateau at least for a few weeks,” Ingram said.

Ingram said it is difficult to predict when high prices will stabilize, because gas costs are directly related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

