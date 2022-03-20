Decision 2022:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kathy Warner-Stanton announced the start of her congressional campaign. The seat she wants is currently held by Rep. Mo Brooks. Brooks however is now running for US Senate.

Warner-Stanton’s is just one of two Democrats running for the District 5 Congressional seat, joined only by Charlie Johnson. Her message to voters is clear. She wants to restore the public’s faith in the government, highlighting the disparity between worker’s wages and corporation’s earnings. Her goals include making public school funding a bigger priority for lawmakers.

“We can’t continue to allow these people to continue to take funds away from education, but rather put funds into it because our children are our future. So we want to make sure that they have all the resources available to allow them to grow and be successful individuals” Warner-Stanton stated.

She also had a parting message for voters: Get out to the polls.

“This is not a presidential election. Don’t stay at home and allow whoever is selected to be your representative and you have issues with it. Get out, take a friend and vote.”

Along with the two democrats, six Republicans are also on the ballot for the Primary Election on May 24th.

