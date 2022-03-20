Deals
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation

Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deandreus Marquez Smith was arrested Friday night after a traffic violation in Decatur led to officers finding drugs and a stolen firearm.

According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to pull Smith over for a traffic violation at the intersection of 14th street and Central Parkway Southwest. Smith did not yield to the lights and sirens and continued driving until coming to a stop at 2500 Central Parkway Southwest.

Officers said that the firearm carried by Smith was confirmed to have been previously reported stolen.

Smith has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit and multiple traffic violations.

Smith remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $7,100

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

