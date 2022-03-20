Alabama women’s basketball to take on Tulane Monday in the WNIT

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFF) - The Alabama women’s basketball team will be taking on Tulane Monday at 6:30 p.m., in the second round of the 2022 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The teams met once earlier this season with Tulane (21-9, 11-5 AAC) winning, 69-66, on Nov. 14, however, Alabama (18-13, 6-10 SEC) has won three of the last four meetings between the two teams.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of an 82-79 win over Troy in the first round of the WNIT. Before that, Alabama won two games in the SEC Tournament.

Monday’s game will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

