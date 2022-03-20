Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama women’s basketball to take on Tulane Monday in the WNIT

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFF) - The Alabama women’s basketball team will be taking on Tulane Monday at 6:30 p.m., in the second round of the 2022 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The teams met once earlier this season with Tulane (21-9, 11-5 AAC) winning, 69-66, on Nov. 14, however, Alabama (18-13, 6-10 SEC) has won three of the last four meetings between the two teams.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of an 82-79 win over Troy in the first round of the WNIT. Before that, Alabama won two games in the SEC Tournament.

Monday’s game will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide
The incident happened during an attempted shoplifting in 2020.
Decatur business owner sues city; claiming excessive police force
Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan
Suspicious package leads to the arrest of DeKalb County man
Fire at Shelby Hotel Friday night
Crews respond to fire at Shelby Motel
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina

Latest News

3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford...
Alabama falls to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament, ends season at 19-14
Georgia Chambers reporting live from NCAA tournament
Georgia Chambers reporting live from NCAA tournament
Second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th...
Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61
March Madness: Harper, Pearl meet again
March Madness: Ray Harper, Bruce Pearl meet again