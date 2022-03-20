Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn

(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered one deceased male in the parking lot of a Decatur Quality Inn. Police also discovered a second male that was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the second man was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department believe the incident was a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide
The incident happened during an attempted shoplifting in 2020.
Decatur business owner sues city; claiming excessive police force
Police took one suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday night.
One injured, one in custody after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville
Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan
Suspicious package leads to the arrest of DeKalb County man
Deandreus Marquez Smith arrested after a traffic violation leads to officers finding drugs and...
Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation

Latest News

Hughes Rd. northbound shut down
A house fire in Morgan County took the life of one person Sunday afternoon.
House fire in Eva kills one
Oakwood University's HCASC team prior to the HCASC playoffs.
Oakwood looking to advance in academic competition playoffs
Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found