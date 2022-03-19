THC products confiscated from Russellville gas station

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of selling THC products to children is behind bars tonight. Investigators say after several tips they were able to track down the alleged supplier.

Thousands of dollars worth of THC products were confiscated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office because they say they were being sold illegally.

“We received some information that there were some drug sales and vape pens with marijuana that were being sold to underage children,” said Oliver.

Franklin County Sheriff, Shannon Oliver say those tips led them to a Chevron in Russellville.

“It’s back open. The gentleman that was arrested was an employee. He wasn’t the owner,” said Oliver.

Sheriff Oliver says Gamel Abdo Ali Alghazali was arrested and charged on March 16 with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“This is pretty common. A lot of people know what it is. Of course they know what clientele to sell it to,” said Oliver.

Sheriff Oliver says some of his clients were minors that were buying the products to sell in schools.

“Mainly our concerns have come from is from parents. They are hearing what is going on and they let other people know and they let us know,” said Oliver.

Investigators seized around 80 THC vape pens that were labeled 94% and 95% THC. and 90 packages of THC edibles. It’s unclear how much all of this is worth but investigators know the pens were sold from $45 to $60. Sheriff Oliver says this isn’t an uncommon occurrence.

“We receive reports from time to time and the investigation is still pending,” said Oliver.

He says they are also looking into additional locations that might be selling THC products illegally.

