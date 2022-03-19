Deals
Spring starts Sunday with sun & 60s!

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place this evening with overnight lows dipping into the middle to upper 30s, with calm winds areas of patchy frost may develop. 

The Spring or Vernal Equinox will occur at 10:33 AM CDT and we will officially be in the Spring season.  Despite the chilly start, Sunday will be a fantastic day with sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s.  Skies will stay mostly clear Sunday night with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.  Monday will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the lower 70s. 

We have the First Alert out for the potential of severe storms and flooding for Tuesday and Wednesday.  A potentially potent weather system will move in Tuesday afternoon.  This is still several days out and we are watching the latest forecast trends, keep checking back for the latest.

