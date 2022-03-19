Deals
Rogersville firefighter injured in fire

Rogersville structure fire
Rogersville structure fire(Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was injured while responding to a fire on Thursday night.

According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the Rogersville firefighter came in contact with an electrical line while fighting the fire. The property owners did not sustain any injuries.

The firefighter was checked out and assessed by paramedics with Shoals EMS.

