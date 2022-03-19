Madison County 911 in need of more dispatchers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -We know it’s been a struggle for many businesses to build back employees as we’re moving out of the pandemic, but for some professions the need is more critical than others.

We’ve told you the Madison County 911 center has been working to hire more dispatchers for months.

The director for the center wants to stress that although they are shorthanded right now, 911 calls are getting answered.

He is hoping to cut down on the ring times, and get more people to join the team.

He describes the center as a positive, family environment with great insurance benefits.

And says the pay rate is competitive and they are considering bumping it up higher.

You can attend an upcoming orientations to learn more about the job.

Saturday 3/19/2022 @ 1pm

Sunday 3/20/2022 @ 1pm

Monday 3/21/2022 @ 10am

Wednesday 3/23/2022 @ 10am

Thursday 3/24/2022 @ 10am

Friday 3/25/2022 @ 10am

You can find a link to apply here.

