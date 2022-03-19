Local teacher’s union officials predict high numbers of teacher resignations after this school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers across the state are quitting and changing careers because of things like staffing shortages and pandemic-related stress.

Officials with the Jefferson County AFT union said they think there is going to be a high number of resignations coming in the next few months.

“Teacher morale is just low,” President of the Jefferson County American Federation of Teachers Marianne Hayward said. “I don’t think things have gotten any better over this year. Any teacher who was kind of thinking about it last year and just thought ‘well I’ll just do it one more year’, I don’t think they are going to stay for another year.”

Hayward said many districts in the county have already sent out forms, asking teachers their plans to come back. She said she doesn’t think the results are going to be good for school districts.

“I think we are going to see a lot of resignations,” Hayward said. “Most teachers do start planning resignations now, because June 1st is usually the retirement date. Their paperwork has to be in Montgomery a month ahead of time, so this is the time they start doing it.”

Hayward said teachers are frustrated with things like COVID-19 protocol, new legislation, and extra paperwork.

“There is so much they have to do that takes time away from instruction and lesson planning,” she said. “There is just a lot of paperwork that is required of them.”

Hayward thinks local districts may struggle to re-hire in time for the next school year.

“There aren’t enough applicants for the number of openings,” Hayward said. “I think it’s going to get a lot worse.”

Hayward said she suspects the number of teachers quitting this year to be similar to last year’s numbers.

The Retirement Systems of Alabama says more than 3,500 public school employees decided to retire last year, the most since the 2010-2011 academic year.

