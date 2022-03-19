Deals
Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide

(MGN)
By Michael Wetzel and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles told our news partners, this incident came as a complete shock to her.

“I had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Mopsey (Martha’s nickname) after I moved to Courtland in the early 2000s,” said Mayor Peebles. “The news of her death was a shock to me and devastating to the town and community.”

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said it was called Sunday for a welfare check at the couple’s home approximately three miles north of Alabama 20. According to Chief Deputy Brian Convington, deputies arrived at their home around 8 a.m. and found the couple deceased.

“Criminal investigators were dispatched to the residence and determined that a man had shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself,” said Covington.

Records show Lawrence County had two slayings in all of 2021. However, Martha Athon was the third person murdered in the past two weeks in the county.

Multiple individuals are facing charges after David Guess, 51 of Trinity, was found burned and dumped near County Road 222 and County Road 294 in the Chicken Foo area on March 7.

READ MORE: Multiple suspects charged after Trinity man found burned, dumped in Lawrence County

A Hillsboro man was also arrested and charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery after his mother, Deborah Landers Bryant, 67, was found dead at her home in the Chalybeate Springs community on March 11.

READ MORE: Lawrence County man accused of killing mother

Find more on this story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

