HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shelby Motel Friday night.

Crews with HFR worked to quickly extinguish a fire around 10:25 p.m. at the motel located at 2209 Memorial Parkway, NW. According to HFR, one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

