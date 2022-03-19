Cooler Today But Warmer Air Returns This Week

Good Saturday Morning!

A cold front moved through the area last night causing temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 40s for a low. The clouds are going to hang tough today, so temperatures will only warm up into the mid 50s for a high. Additionally, the wind will be blowing at 10-20 MPH which will make it feel like the 40s outside so make sure you grab a sweatshirt on your way out this morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for lows tonight as skies clear. The sun will return on Sunday and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s for a high, so it will be beautiful outside.

Temperatures will warm even further into the low 70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Our next storm system will start to affect the area on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the Tennessee Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along this cold front and push into our area Tuesday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, but the better ingredients for severe weather are forecasted to be further south and west of the Tennessee Valley for now. The WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on the potential for severe weather. These storms will bring 1-2 inches of rainfall to the area so flooding could be a concern in some locations. The cold front will move through the area on Wednesday morning and temperatures will return to near normal.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

