Attorney’s for Shirey seeks new trial

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In January, Byron Shirey was sentenced, to 35 years in prison, however, now he is requesting a new trial.

In 2017, Byron murdered his 78-year-old father, Charles Shirey, in his home in Dutton. In the trial, it was revealed that he hit his father 18 times in the head and body with an object.

Recently Shirey’s attorneys filed a motion requesting a new trial. In the motion, his attorneys said the court misled the jurors with its just of intent.

They added when the court instructed the jury that the murder can be intentional even if not ‘premediated,’ that added confusion. Shirey’s Attorney also stated that the court made an error in dismissing a juror during the trial; based on concerns about his residency.

Attorneys said the juror had been working for months in Georgia; on a large plumbing project and had been staying in a hotel while there.

However, in the motion, Shirey respectfully submits that being away from one’s home – because of temporary work does not change one’s residence.

WAFF 48 reached out to Shirey’s attorneys for a comment and has not heard back yet.

A hearing for the case is set, for March 24th.

