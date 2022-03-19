Deals
Athens gas station keeping gas prices as low as possible

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine gas prices have skyrocketed. However, that hasn’t the case at a gas station in Athens.

Manager at George’s Country Store, Haley Dansby, says the owner has kept his prices the same throughout the spike. Right now, prices are staying at $3.98. She says the store is hardly making a profit because of the price.

Dansby says the owner is focused on helping the community.

”He says that we can make money other ways. Right now is a tough time for everyone. He is wanting to keep the gas prices low. As low as we can. He is not making a lot of money off of it right now. We have seen a lot of new faces around the store, faces I haven’t seen before. They are coming back to so it is good for us and good for everyone else too,” said Dansby.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

