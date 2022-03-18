Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman thanks Decatur Fire and Rescue for saving her life

“If it wouldn’t have been for them I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Decatur woman is expressing her gratitude to be alive today after Decatur Fire and Rescue revived her from cardiac arrest.

”If it wouldn’t have been for them I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” said 51-year-old Sarah Laymon,

It’s not a story many are able to tell.

“According to the American Heart Association, 90 percent of cardiac arrests outside of a hospital result in death,” said Lieutenant Paramedic Brewer Widner.

Laymon only recalls her experience with cardiac arrest from what loved ones have told her.

“I fell off the couch and my daughter called 9-1-1 and she started doing CPR on me,” said Laymon.

She says her daughter was able to perform CPR thanks to directions from dispatch.

“The emergency medical dispatcher instructed the daughter to get her on the floor and start CPR. We credit a lot of the liability to the daughter performing fast CPR,” said Widner.

Decatur Fire and Rescue has increased their response to cardiac arrest calls and added a new device The Lucas to increase success stories like this one.

“Less than 10 percent of people have a quality of life after cardiac arrest so it is pretty significant,” said Widner.

Laymon’s life is truly a miracle as she is also battling stage 4 cancer. It’s a wish come true for Laymon to thank her saviors.

“I wanted to thank them to their face. They are angels. They are my guardian angels,” said Widner.

Laymon wants everyone to learn from her experience.

“When something like that happens please call 911 as fast as you can and get some help.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville

Latest News

Construction underway at new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy.
Progress underway on new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy
Jackson County Courthouse
Funding received for Jackson County Courthouse repairs
Woman thanks Decatur Fire
Woman thanks Decatur Fire
THC products seized from Franklin County g
Store attendant charged after deputies seize THC products from Franklin County convenience store