Woman thanks Decatur Fire and Rescue for saving her life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Decatur woman is expressing her gratitude to be alive today after Decatur Fire and Rescue revived her from cardiac arrest.

”If it wouldn’t have been for them I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” said 51-year-old Sarah Laymon,

It’s not a story many are able to tell.

“According to the American Heart Association, 90 percent of cardiac arrests outside of a hospital result in death,” said Lieutenant Paramedic Brewer Widner.

Laymon only recalls her experience with cardiac arrest from what loved ones have told her.

“I fell off the couch and my daughter called 9-1-1 and she started doing CPR on me,” said Laymon.

She says her daughter was able to perform CPR thanks to directions from dispatch.

“The emergency medical dispatcher instructed the daughter to get her on the floor and start CPR. We credit a lot of the liability to the daughter performing fast CPR,” said Widner.

Decatur Fire and Rescue has increased their response to cardiac arrest calls and added a new device The Lucas to increase success stories like this one.

“Less than 10 percent of people have a quality of life after cardiac arrest so it is pretty significant,” said Widner.

Laymon’s life is truly a miracle as she is also battling stage 4 cancer. It’s a wish come true for Laymon to thank her saviors.

“I wanted to thank them to their face. They are angels. They are my guardian angels,” said Widner.

Laymon wants everyone to learn from her experience.

“When something like that happens please call 911 as fast as you can and get some help.

