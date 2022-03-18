What you need to know for your trip to Dollywood

DOLLYWOOD, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year we’re all itching to get out of the house and try something fun. So, why not pack and head out to the mountains of East Tennessee? That’s where Dollywood awaits.

RIDES & ENTERTAINMENT

If you’re looking for a place where thrill thrives, this park is where you want to be. Wild Eagle takes you 21 stories above Dollywood with nothing but air above and below you soar through the air. Meanwhile, Lightning Rod speeds off to 73 mph and is consistently named one of the top-10 best roller coasters in the country by USA Today.

If coasters aren’t your thing, hop on the Dollywood Express Train that takes you through a 5-mile journey through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, or hop on Black Bear Trail for a friendly and fun-loving ride.

Not to mention all of the great shows. The Wild Roots Band is sure to get the whole family pickin’ and grinnin’ in no time with their Smoky Mountain sound. Or, take a tour of Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain home and see what it was like to grow up as a Parton. Throughout the day, you might stumble upon a parade or some craftsmen blowing glass or making homemade candles.

SNACKS & DINING

Everybody knows the snacks can make or break a theme park experience. After running around the park, stop at Front Porch Café. This sit-down restaurant features some of Dolly’s favorite meals and is served on the table family-style. That includes vegan and vegetarian meals and accommodations for food allergies! The best part? A hot plate of cornbread is ready on the table for you when you sit down.

Need something sweet? Stop by some of Dolly’s Sweet Shops and jump in line at Grist Mill for some of the world-famous cinnamon bread. Yes — I said world-famous. If you need something a little more savory, try the sizzlin’ hot pork rinds or a butterfly-shaped soft pretzel. Everything is cuter as a butterfly!

While TVL has the inside scoop on all the rides to go on and foods to eat at Dollywood, we also have a little behind-the-scenes look at what a TVL trip to Dollywood looks like.

The gates to Dollywood are officially open for the season and you can find more information and book your stay at Dollywood.com! Tell them TVL sent you!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.