Water quality issues in Moulton; head of dept. facing termination for alleged harassment

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Moulton is facing a few issues when it comes to its water. On top of the water not tasting good, WAFF learned the head of the city’s water department may soon be out of a job.

Moulton's water superintendent is being accused of threatening another city employee. (WAFF)

Some people in the city of Moulton are reporting their drinking water tastes and smells bad. One woman says she is only drinking bottled water and won’t use the tap even to brush her teeth.

The Mayor of Moulton says these water issues have nothing to do with the water superintendent being put on administrative leave.

“You never really know from one time to the next what it’s going to be like. Sometimes it smells and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Peggy Handy.

Peggy Handy, who lives in Moulton says the water has been like that as long as she has lived in the area.

“The times when it’s really smelly, I can not put that glass of water to my mouth and drink it. No one is going to drink something that smells that bad,” Handy explained.

She filters her drinking water, but she says what bothers her most is not being able to take a bath some days.

“Sometimes it can smell so bad you can’t believe it and it can be kind of brown sometimes too. I don’t like it. I mean who wants to get into brown water and take a bath,” said Handy.

Moulton’s Mayor Roger Weatherwax sent us an explanation on the water quality.

The email states the bad smell and taste are caused by geosmin, which is a naturally occurring compound produced by bacteria in soil and algae found in surface water.

Although it is unpleasant, the city stands by the fact that the water is safe to drink. WAFF has been reporting on this same concern since at least 2017.

Meantime, a city employee is in hot water. Mayor Weatherwax tells us the water superintendent, Jerry Johnson, was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

But a letter WAFF received from our news partners at the Decatur Daily states Johnson is being fired over harassment accusations, something Weatherwax would not confirm to WAFF.

The letter goes on to accuse Johnson of making threatening remarks to another city employee.

“The victim accused the offender of shoving him, using obscene language against him and threatening him with physical harm,” said Moulton police.

The letter states Johnson has 10 days to appeal the termination. Mayor Weatherwax says Johnson has not done so.

As for the water quality issues, the mayor says the city is aware of the issue and has applied for a grant for upgrades to the water treatment plant.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.