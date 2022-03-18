Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash in Limestone County claims life of Laceys Spring woman

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Laceys Spring woman died following a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning.

According to Corporal Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers responded to a report of a crash on Black Road near Mooresville Road about ten miles north of Athens shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Shirley Morrison Gore, age 79, suffered fatal injuries when her Chevrolet HHR was struck by a Dodge Ram truck driven by 29-year-old James Nalley of Athens.

Gore was pronounced deceased at the scene. Nalley was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital to treat his injuries.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Generic car crash
Emergency crews responding to wreck in Morgan County
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
THC-O in Marshall County
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

Latest News

2 Limestone County sirens out of service
Financial Friday: Options for building your savings
Financial Friday: Options for building your savings
TVL shows off a green thumb at Bennett Nurseries
Founder of Bennett Nurseries passes at age 78
Read more below on the traffic disruption
ALDOT announces upcoming lane closures on I-65 N