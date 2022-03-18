Two-vehicle crash in Limestone County claims life of Laceys Spring woman

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Laceys Spring woman died following a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning.

According to Corporal Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers responded to a report of a crash on Black Road near Mooresville Road about ten miles north of Athens shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Shirley Morrison Gore, age 79, suffered fatal injuries when her Chevrolet HHR was struck by a Dodge Ram truck driven by 29-year-old James Nalley of Athens.

Gore was pronounced deceased at the scene. Nalley was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital to treat his injuries.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

