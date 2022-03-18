Deals
Suspicious package leads to the arrest of DeKalb County man

Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan
Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit made an arrest after U.S. Postal Inspectors discovered a suspicious package.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the seized package led agents to a residence in Kilpatrick where over two pounds of marijuana and 400 grams of THC vape cartridges were located.

Juan Miquel Juan of Albertville was arrested and charged for trafficking any illegal drug. Bond for Juan has been set at $60,000.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “While usually, we intercept drug traffickers on our highways, in the modern era, some illegal narcotics transactions happen online with mail being the means of delivery.”

