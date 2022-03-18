Strong storms possible this evening, weekend looks dry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are still monitoring a conditional threat of strong to severe storms development for the rest of the afternoon into the evening. Areas of clearing to our west into MS and Central AL will need to be watched closely over the next few hours.

If storm cells develop in a favorable environment, they may intensify rapidly and become severe, however, this is not a guarantee. The main concerns with any developing cells will be gusty winds, large hail, frequent lightning and even tornadoes. This threat will diminish around 9-10 p.m. and winds will shift to the northwest overnight.

Cloud cover and a few showers may stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with gusty west winds, highs will be much cooler in the middle 50s and a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out into the afternoon. Skies will clear out Saturday night resulting in chilly lows for Sunday in the middle 30s. Sunday is the first day of Spring and highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for the potential of severe storms. Keep checking back for the latest forecast!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.