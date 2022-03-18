Storms this morning then clearing before a second round of strong storms

Happy Friday! Today is going to be an active day so make sure you are staying alert.

Showers and storms have pushed in this morning ahead of a warm front and will be with us for the first half of the day. These storms will play a big role in how our afternoon ends. The longer the showers this morning, the better. Rain moves in through the morning dropping a quick half inch to an inch of rain. Most of the rain will wrap up before noon and then clouds clear out. As that happens, our temperatures will begin to climb as our atmosphere recovers. The more sunshine and warmth we see, the worse off we are. Temperatures will potentially make the low 70s, and if that happens then our chance for severe storms will increase this evening as the leading boundary rolls in. Because of this, we have issued the First Alert for today. Storms that develop this evening will be after 4 or 5 pm and could bring severe wind gusts of 60+ mph, localized heavy rain, and possibly a tornado. Stay alert and vigilant today.

Overnight the storms will end, but we will see the clouds stick around. Temperatures will stay into the upper 40s tonight due to the blanket of clouds. Saturday will all be dependent on how long the cloud cover lasts through the day and into the afternoon. We could stay into the low to mid 50s if the deck of low clouds lingers into the afternoon a little longer, or we could be into the low 60s if the sunshine peaks out. It will be 50/50. However, Sunday is looking fabulous as it is also the first day of Spring! Spring begins at 10:33am Sunday with the “Vernal Equinox.” It will feel like it too! Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and 70s with sunshine all day!

As we move towards next week, we will have to keep an eye on next Tuesday and Wednesday. The First Alert is out for both days for the potential at severe storms. A line of storms is likely, but whether it will be strong and or severe is the big question. There are a lot of questions going forward so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

