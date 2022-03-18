Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61

Second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th...
Second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th straight NCAA Tournament opener 80-61 Friday, March 18, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th straight NCAA Tournament opener 80-61 Friday.

Walker Kessler finished a block shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. K.D. Johnson scored 10 points during a 17-3 that put the Tigers in control in the first half.

Jacksonville State cut a 24-point deficit in half at 67-55 with less than seven minutes left but got no closer. Jalen Gibbs hit four 3s and led the Gamecocks with 20 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Generic car crash
Emergency crews responding to wreck in Morgan County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
THC-O in Marshall County
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

Latest News

Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61
Jabari Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61
3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford...
Alabama falls to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament, ends season at 19-14
Georgia Chambers reporting live from NCAA tournament
Georgia Chambers reporting live from NCAA tournament
Auburn fans enjoy open practice ahead of game against Jacksonville
Auburn fans enjoy open practice at Bon Secours Arena