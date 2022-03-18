Deals
Resurfacing on I-565 to resume Sunday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation advises that the resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Madison and Huntsville is set to resume work Sunday evening.

The $16.2 million project had been on hold because of weather conditions during winter such as the temperature requirements for paving materials. According to ALDOT, some work will wait for warmer temperatures.

Construction crews will be working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, some delays should be expected.

