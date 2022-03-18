Deals
Progress underway on new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy

Construction underway at new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy.
Construction underway at new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy.(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A multimillion-dollar innovation and career academy is halfway complete in Jackson County.

WAFF 48 News got a sneak peek of the progress and spoke to a school leader on how this will impact students in the area.

About 50 percent of construction on the Innovation and Career academy in Jackson County is done.

“The original building was a 66,000 square foot facility. Work has been going on under the roof through the colder weather months and rain, and it really hasn’t slowed us much,” said Jackson County Career Tech Supervisor Jason Davidson.

Davidson said the multimillion-dollar project, which sits at the entrance of the Industrial Park, is the perfect location.

“Hollywood isn’t located in the county. It’s more centrally located, to schools, and we have 17 campuses, so having those resources centralized will be a huge asset and the ability to have teachers in one location, at one time,” said Davidson.

The academy will offer hands-on training career courses for students studying cosmetology, agricultural and computer science, construction, and CNA classes.

“We always think about high school students getting a diploma and what we really have started looking at in the state of Alabama is earning credentials, pathways college and career to give the opportunities.”

Davidson said the school is projected to be open by spring of next year.

