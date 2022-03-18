Deals
Pedestrian left with severe injuries after Decatur vehicle incident

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Late Thursday evening, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near highway 31 and 9th street.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 7:40 p.m. on March 17.

The pedestrian was left with severe injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The Decatur Police Department is investigating the situation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

