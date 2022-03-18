Pedestrian left with severe injuries after Decatur vehicle incident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Late Thursday evening, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near highway 31 and 9th street.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 7:40 p.m. on March 17.

The pedestrian was left with severe injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The Decatur Police Department is investigating the situation at this time.

