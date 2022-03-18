Offbeat Coffee Studio celebrates 3 years in business
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Where can you get a good cup of coffee, a warm muffin and a vintage record? Easy. Offbeat Coffee Studio.
In just three short years, the shop has turned into a Huntsville staple for those an afternoon pick-me-up or a slow Saturday morning. This weekend, owner Kyle Husband is organizing quite the event to celebrate Offbeat Coffee Studio’s birthday – and he shared all the details on TVL.
Pro tip: order yourself a Birthday Cake Latte on Saturday. You can thank us later. Below is a schedule of the celebratory weekend.
