Offbeat Coffee Studio celebrates 3 years in business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Where can you get a good cup of coffee, a warm muffin and a vintage record? Easy. Offbeat Coffee Studio.

In just three short years, the shop has turned into a Huntsville staple for those an afternoon pick-me-up or a slow Saturday morning. This weekend, owner Kyle Husband is organizing quite the event to celebrate Offbeat Coffee Studio’s birthday – and he shared all the details on TVL.

Pro tip: order yourself a Birthday Cake Latte on Saturday. You can thank us later. Below is a schedule of the celebratory weekend.

Offbeat Coffee Studio Anniversary Weekend (Offbeat Coffee Studio)

