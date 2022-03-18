Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Offbeat Coffee Studio celebrates 3 years in business

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Where can you get a good cup of coffee, a warm muffin and a vintage record? Easy. Offbeat Coffee Studio.

In just three short years, the shop has turned into a Huntsville staple for those an afternoon pick-me-up or a slow Saturday morning. This weekend, owner Kyle Husband is organizing quite the event to celebrate Offbeat Coffee Studio’s birthday – and he shared all the details on TVL.

Pro tip: order yourself a Birthday Cake Latte on Saturday. You can thank us later. Below is a schedule of the celebratory weekend.

Offbeat Coffee Studio Anniversary Weekend
Offbeat Coffee Studio Anniversary Weekend(Offbeat Coffee Studio)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Generic car crash
Emergency crews responding to wreck in Morgan County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
THC-O in Marshall County
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores