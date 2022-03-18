Lane closures on I-65N

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures on Interstate 65 northbound near Exit 318 over the next two weeks.

The lane closures will be due to ALDOT maintenance crews repairing bridges at Indian Creek and Flint Creek.

According to a release from ALDOT, closures will be:

▪ The northbound outside lane from mile marker 316 down Lacon Mountain to just south of Exit 318 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25.

▪ At 8 a.m. Monday, March 28, the outside lane from mile marker 316 to south of Exit 318 will be closed and remain closed around the clock until about 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

▪ From about 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, to about 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, both northbound lanes will be closed north of Exit 318, requiring all traffic to detour to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318.

