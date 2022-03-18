Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lane closures on I-65N

Read more below on the traffic disruption
Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures on Interstate 65 northbound near Exit 318 over the next two weeks.

The lane closures will be due to ALDOT maintenance crews repairing bridges at Indian Creek and Flint Creek.

According to a release from ALDOT, closures will be:

▪ The northbound outside lane from mile marker 316 down Lacon Mountain to just south of Exit 318 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25.

▪ At 8 a.m. Monday, March 28, the outside lane from mile marker 316 to south of Exit 318 will be closed and remain closed around the clock until about 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

▪ From about 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, to about 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, both northbound lanes will be closed north of Exit 318, requiring all traffic to detour to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Generic car crash
Emergency crews responding to wreck in Morgan County
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
THC-O in Marshall County
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

Latest News

Resurfacing on I-565 to resume Sunday
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Calhoun College is seeking eligible males 19-24 who are graduating from high school this...
Calhoun Community College to hold basketball tryouts Saturday
Pedestrian left with severe injuries after Decatur vehicle incident