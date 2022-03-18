Founder of Bennett Nurseries passes at age 78
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a seven-year battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia, George William Bennett, the founder of Bennett Nurseries, passed away Wednesday.
Bennett became the sole owner of Bennett nurseries in the mid-1980′s, he worked at the nursery along with his son for more than 30 years.
Visitation for the Huntsville native will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
