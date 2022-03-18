Deals
Founder of Bennett Nurseries passes at age 78

TVL shows off a green thumb at Bennett Nurseries
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a seven-year battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia, George William Bennett, the founder of Bennett Nurseries, passed away Wednesday.

Bennett became the sole owner of Bennett nurseries in the mid-1980′s, he worked at the nursery along with his son for more than 30 years.

We are sad to announce the passing of George Bennett, our founder (and father) of Bennett Nurseries. We will all miss...

Posted by Bennett Nurseries on Friday, March 18, 2022

Visitation for the Huntsville native will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

