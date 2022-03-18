Calhoun Community College to hold basketball tryouts Saturday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College will be holding basketball tryouts this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur Campus.

Although the focus of the event is the tryouts, there will be other activities including, a slam dunk contest and the opportunity to meet Harlem Globetrotter, Courtland Holloway.

Tryouts will be open to males ranging from 19-to-24 years old who are graduating high school in the spring, current students at Calhoun, transfer students or new freshmen. The fee to tryout is $10 per person.

Derrick Powell, Calhoun Men’s Basketball Coach, said, “we are looking for players who possess not only athleticism but also who understand the fundamentals of basketball and are ready to work hard. Young men that understand a college education is just as important as playing sports with strong integrity is who we are hoping to recruit.”

