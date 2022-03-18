AUSA plans fundraiser for new Veteran’s Memorial Museum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local organization Association for US Army hopes to build a new home in Huntsville to highlight Huntsville’s historical artifacts. The group will specifically look to preserve Huntsville’s military heritage.

Retired US Army Colonel John Kuenzli is on a mission to make that happen. He, alongside AUSA, are coming together to raise funds for a new Veteran’s Memorial Museum.

“We’ve got a building and a facility that is on par with the quality of the displays and artifacts inside so that when people come to tour that museum or classrooms come for a day of education and learning about the rich history of our military and defense of our country,” says Kuenzli.

To help raise funds the Association of the US Army will host the event with keynote speaker Retired four-star General David Petraeus.

“He’s coming to town April 19th to sit in a dinner and fireside chat kind of discussion that we have called A Walk Around the World with General David Petraeus.”

The event will take place April 19 at the Von Braun Center. All proceeds from the event will go to Army Heritage Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.