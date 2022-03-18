Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

AUSA plans fundraiser for new Veteran’s Memorial Museum

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local organization Association for US Army hopes to build a new home in Huntsville to highlight Huntsville’s historical artifacts. The group will specifically look to preserve Huntsville’s military heritage.

Retired US Army Colonel John Kuenzli is on a mission to make that happen. He, alongside AUSA, are coming together to raise funds for a new Veteran’s Memorial Museum.

“We’ve got a building and a facility that is on par with the quality of the displays and artifacts inside so that when people come to tour that museum or classrooms come for a day of education and learning about the rich history of our military and defense of our country,” says Kuenzli.

To help raise funds the Association of the US Army will host the event with keynote speaker Retired four-star General David Petraeus.

“He’s coming to town April 19th to sit in a dinner and fireside chat kind of discussion that we have called A Walk Around the World with General David Petraeus.”

The event will take place April 19 at the Von Braun Center. All proceeds from the event will go to Army Heritage Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Generic car crash
Emergency crews responding to wreck in Morgan County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
THC-O in Marshall County
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

Latest News

Woman killed in Decatur crash
Lacey's Spring woman killed crash
AUSA hosting fundraiser for new facility
AUSA hosting fundraiser for new facility
THC products found in Franklin County schools
THC found in Franklin County schools
Items seized from Juan Miquel Juan
Suspicious package leads to the arrest of DeKalb County man