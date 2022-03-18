Deals
2 Limestone County sirens out of service

(KSWO)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMESTONE Co, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, two Limestone County outdoor warning sirens are out of service.

One siren is located at Copeland Rd. and East Limestone Rd. While the other is on Peoples Rd.

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency asks residents to rely on weather alerts from phones, television, radio or websites.

Click here to download the WAFF Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

