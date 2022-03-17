Deals
What is traditional Irish Soda Bread?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Well, you may have forgotten to wear your green today, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the St. Patrick’s Day fun!

If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate or get in touch with the Irish culture, why not try baking?

Heidi Kizer is the owner of The Bakingtist in Huntsville. She is showing us an easy take on a classic Irish tradition. Get your flour and rolling pins out because we’re learning how to make Irish Soda Bread!

