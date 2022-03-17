Two years since first confirmed COVID-19 case in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On March 17, 2020, healthcare leaders confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Madison County. Since then, there’s been nearly 89,000 more cases and 924 deaths in Madison County alone.

However, healthcare workers have gained tools and resources that can be used to fight future illnesses. If there is any silver lining from the pandemic, it’s that the world of medicine evolved dramatically.

“We have reached significant advances over these two years,” said Dr. Ali Hassoun, infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital. “We don’t understand it fully, but we have some important information and tools, and we can can now predict the consequences and complications of this infection.”

Hassoun has been treating COVID-19 patients since day one and never imagined the developments that would come. He said leading scientists have proven we can develop vaccines and treatments faster than we once thought.

“It’s amazing that within two years we have many different vaccines available, and we have many different treatments that are effective,” Hassoun said. “Vaccination has proven to be very effective because it reduced hospitalization, severe disease and mortality.”

Another advancement that came out of the pandemic is telehealth. Although it can never replace in-person visits, Hassoun said it was effective and gave patients options.

“Compared to two years ago, there is a lot of hope and things available to our patient population and to the community that is very very effective,” Hassoun said.

As we reflect on the past two years, Hassoun believes there are a couple areas that could improve such as health education and infrastructure.

“I think we are going to need, if we really want to be ready, to have more support for a lot of infrastructure for public health and I think also for our healthcare management in general with the challenges of misinformation, shortages that we are facing.”

As for healthcare worker shortages, Huntsville Hospital leaders report they are focusing on recruitment and employee retention.

