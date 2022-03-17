Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Trump calls Mo Brooks ‘disappointing’ in Alabama Senate race

Former President Donald Trump has told a news outlet that Rep. Mo Brooks, his endorsed...
Former President Donald Trump has told a news outlet that Rep. Mo Brooks, his endorsed candidate in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, has been disappointing.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has told a news outlet that Rep. Mo Brooks, his endorsed candidate in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, has been disappointing.

The Washington Examiner reported the comments Wednesday. Trump told the website he is unhappy Brooks is in a close race with two Republican challengers.

The former president’s comments come after Trump has privately expressed frustration with Brooks’ performance against two strong primary competitors.

The Alabama Senate race will decide who replaces retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia

Latest News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine addressed Congress on March 16, 2022.
Alabama lawmakers react to Ukraine plea for help
Trump on Mo Brooks
Decision 2022: Former President Donald on Mo Brooks endorsement
Loss of funding concerns
Sheriff's hope grants make up for no more mandatory permits
House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act
House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act
Mental health crisis and police
Mental health crisis and police