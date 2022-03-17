Supporting small businesses on St. Patrick’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville businesses will open their doors Thursday for you to get out and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day! Besides the Irish-inspired food, games and activities, there’s a bigger reason to get out and celebrate.

St. Patrick’s Day is an important day for small businesses in Huntsville. Last year, celebrations were scaled back and not as many people went out. But this year, small business owners are ready to meet community members and show off all their new additions.

“Shop at our local fabulous retailers, wonderful restaurants, invest in our community and share with people that might be visiting or coming in to have a good time,” said Ashley Engles-Ross, vice president of Small Business at the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Many businesses are still facing setbacks due to staffing shortages and even modern online shopping trends. But owners are eager to share their mission and let folks know about their work. The goal is to give them a boost on this fun day!

“It’s so valuable to go and patronize these stores and restaurants and let them know that we support them and we are encouraged by them being here to keep our money in the community, it supports our community,” Engles-Ross said. “Not only that, we are supporting people that have invested in our community by establishing these businesses.”

Ross and her team have hosted several events for small businesses in town. She said many are looking for contracts and for people to join their team. They have seen great participation and plan to have more events in the near future.

“We have a funding professional development class coming up for folks looking for different ways to help fund either a starting business or a business they want to expand on,” Engles-Ross said.

There are dozens of local spots hosting music and serving up Irish-inspired food Thursday and even this weekend. For example, Humphrey’s Bar & Grill will offer a a traditional Irish menu starting at 11 a.m., Stovehouse is hosting a special event with live music, and InnerSpace Brewing Company is spicing up their taproom with St. Patrick’s Day decorations.

