Store attendant charged after THC seized from Franklin County gas station

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A store attendant was arrested on several charges after THC products were seized from a Chevron in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed by investigators and patrol deputies at Chevron located on Highway 24 West near Russellville. The search warrant stemmed from complaints about the store selling THC products that were purchased by adults and minors. Deputies say reports indicted minors were buying the products and selling them in schools in the area.

Throughout the search, authorities learned the THC products including vapes and edibles, were used, sold and given away at the store. 80 THC vape pens, labeled 94% and 95% THC and approximately 90 packages of THC edibles were seized. This product is illegal in the state of Alabama. A plant material, Khat, which contains Cathinone was also seized.

A store attendant identified as Gamel Abdo Ali Alghazali was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

