Possible St. Patrick’s Day prank leaves fountain filled with soap, bubbles

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A possible St. Patrick’s Day prank left the fountain at Veteran’s Memorial Park filled with soap and bubbles.

Early Thursday morning, the suds could be seen towering over the fountain, but now the bubbles have started to fade.

Workers with the City of Huntsville Maintenance Department told WAFF they believe somebody poured soap into the fountain.

The city is currently working to clean the fountain, but the timeline is still unknown.

A City of Huntsville spokesperson said security camera footage was captured and will be turned over to the police. HPD officers are looking for the person or people responsible.

The City spokesperson said this could have caused damage to the fountain.

