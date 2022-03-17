NASA unveils newest moon rocket Thursday

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WAFF) - Today, NASA will be unveiling the Artemis-1 Space Launch System Rocket.

The rocket will roll out of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time as it makes its way to the launch pad.

A couple of weeks later, the rocket will make its maiden voyage. On its first trip, the SLS Rocket will make a flight around the moon and back.

WAFF′s own Liz Hurley will be at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to show you the unveiling. You can see her today at 4, 5, and 6.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.