Meet Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, the hero behind one of Alabama’s most popular restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here in the South, we’re known for some of our delectable foods and southern hospitality. But one breakfast restaurant really takes the cake, or should I say pancake?

If you live in or ever visit north Alabama, you may have eaten at the popular breakfast spot Superhero Chefs. One store is located in Tuscumbia and another just recently opened in Huntsville. But, do you know the story of the superhero who started it all? Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson joins Payton for a conversation about adversity and perseverance that led him to where he is now.

