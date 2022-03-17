Group files civil lawsuit against Town of Brookside, officers & others

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several plaintiffs filed a civil lawsuit against the Town of Brookside, the former police chief, 20 police officers and a towing company, according to a court filing marked Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim “they were deprived of their constitutionally protected liberty interest when they were detained and taken to the police station by the Town of Brookside Police Department.”

All of the plaintiffs said they were involved in traffic stops by Brookside Police.

Brookside Mayor Mike Bryan responded to the suit.

“The Town has just been made aware of this amended lawsuit. We will be reviewing the details of the allegations with the Town’s legal counsel. However, an initial review of the complaint reveals that any allegations of conspiracy are false and without merit and the Town vehemently denies such allegations.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to make good on our promises to reform policing in Brookside. The military-styled vehicles have already been returned to the State, our police cars have been re-striped, and the Town is investing in new, easily identifiable uniforms for the police officers.”

A special investigator and others are looking into allegations that involve many drivers who say they were unjustly pulled over by Brookside Police. They also say they were forced to pay excessive fines and fees.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit seek compensatory and punitive damages.

Audits and investigations are ongoing in the town of Brookside, but the new interim Police Chief Henry Irby said he is conducting one of his own.

Chief Irby said he has been working diligently to determine if the policies and procedures are right.

“We are working with everyone concerned. We are cooperating because we want to know what is wrong so we can right it, and go in the right direction.”

