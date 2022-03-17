Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Governor Ivey awards $11 million to low-income households for water service

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded low-income households with $11.1 million in grants to help with water service costs statewide.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the grants will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water services for low-income households in all 67 counties.

“Low-income families often need assistance in paying for necessities during difficult times, and access to clean, freshwater is vital to any household,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide emergency assistance with water bills so that families will have less worry about access to water service.”

To qualify for assistance, household income must be under 150 percent of the federally established poverty level.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville

Latest News

Artemis Rocket Launch
NASA unveils newest moon rocket Thursday
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case
Artemis Rocket Launch
Artemis Rocket Launch
Hamilton was arrested after an hour-long standoff with police
Damarious Hamilton arrested