Governor Ivey awards $11 million to low-income households for water service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded low-income households with $11.1 million in grants to help with water service costs statewide.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the grants will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water services for low-income households in all 67 counties.

“Low-income families often need assistance in paying for necessities during difficult times, and access to clean, freshwater is vital to any household,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide emergency assistance with water bills so that families will have less worry about access to water service.”

To qualify for assistance, household income must be under 150 percent of the federally established poverty level.

