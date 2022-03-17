Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Tuscumbia fire chief pleads guilty to theft charge

(Source: Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Tuscumbia fire chief pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one misdemeanor count of theft of property.

In 2020 Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally was indicted on allegations that he used his position at the Littleville Fire Department for personal gain. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence and is required to pay $2,500 worth of restitution to the Littleville Fire Department.

McAnally used money from the Littleville Fire Department to buy a vinyl cutting machine. That purchase reportedly helped McAnally or a family member make $7,000.

McAnally was originally charged with felony theft of property charge and using a public position for personal gain was dropped.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville

Latest News

Liz Hurley is at the Kennedy Space Center as NASA unveils its newest megarocket.
Liz Hurley at Kennedy Space Center 4 p.m. March 17
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey awards $11 million to low-income households for water service
Artemis Rocket Launch
NASA unveils newest moon rocket Thursday
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case