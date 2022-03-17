Former Tuscumbia fire chief pleads guilty to theft charge

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Tuscumbia fire chief pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one misdemeanor count of theft of property.

In 2020 Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally was indicted on allegations that he used his position at the Littleville Fire Department for personal gain. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence and is required to pay $2,500 worth of restitution to the Littleville Fire Department.

McAnally used money from the Littleville Fire Department to buy a vinyl cutting machine. That purchase reportedly helped McAnally or a family member make $7,000.

McAnally was originally charged with felony theft of property charge and using a public position for personal gain was dropped.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.