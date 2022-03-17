Deals
Florence PD officers arrest two men involved in shooting

Kareem Carter charged with attempted murder
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After an investigation about a shooting that occurred on March 4, officers with the Florence Police Department have arrested and charged two men.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of West Cleveland Avenue on March 4. When they arrived, officers found shell casings and witnesses said a vehicle pulled up and shot at a man.

The man was uninjured in the shooting. Officers located the individual and he identified the two shooters as Kareem Carter and a juvenile male.

Both Carter and the juvenile male turned themselves in on Wednesday after warrants were issued for their arrest.

Both men are charged with attempted murder, third degree theft of property, burglary to a vehicle and reckless endangerment. They were booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center each on a $64,000 bond.

