Florence man arrested after hour-long standoff

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Late Wednesday night, Florence Police Officers arrested and charged Damarious Hamilton with interference with custody, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic violence assualt.

At 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received a domestic call from a woman reporting Hamilton had stolen a vehicle and left the scene. Officers discovered Hamilton had not stolen the car but that he had punched the woman several times and grabbed her young son.

Hamilton was found at the Florence Quality Inn but officers say he fled into a nearby wooded area behind Academy Sports. Officers were unable to get to him due to thick brush.

After an hour-long standoff in which Hamilton threatened suicide, the Florence man turned himself in to officers.

Hamilton is being held on an $8,000 bond.

