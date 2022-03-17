Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case

(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors filed notice they will not seek the death penalty against the two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, according to court records submitted by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December 2020 indicted Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown on capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder of a child during a kidnapping. Those are state charges.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Those are federal charges.

McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill in October of 2019.

Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney...
Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney Bill.? With all of the signatures and support, there could be a high possibility the bill will be passed.(WTVM)

She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

A judge has granted a change in venue for the Derick Irisha Brown’s federal case after the defense requested it. This will now go from the southern division of Alabama’s Northern District, to the western division, based in Tuscaloosa.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time it is unknown what the reason for evacuation is.
UAH issues all clear for building threats
Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.
CANCELLED: Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Hubbard (left) and Johnson (right) are suspected of trafficking methamphetamines into Morgan...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after drug arrest
David Brown
Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse

Latest News

Red Bay Hearings
Red Bay hearings
Valley mother launches nonprofit aimed to help first responders mental health
Valley mother launches nonprofit aimed to help first responders mental health
Hudson-Alpha Greenhouse opening
Hudson-Alpha Greenhouse opening
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday