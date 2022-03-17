Deals
Expect delays for your morning drive due to dense fog

Foggy start to the day today!
Foggy start to the day today!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT
Heads up! You’re likely going to run into some slowdowns this morning as dense fog has developed overnight.

Dense Fog Advisory for the WAFF Viewing Area until 9 AM CDT.
Dense Fog Advisory for the WAFF Viewing Area until 9 AM CDT.

The entire Tennessee Valley has been places in a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM CDT today. This means that we are seeing several areas with less than 1/4 of a mile of visibility. I would plan for an extra 10 to 15 minutes for your morning ride to work today as delays are expected.

Fog in Madison along Zierdt Rd. & I-565
Fog in Madison along Zierdt Rd. & I-565

This fog has developed after all the rain the last two days along with the calm wind this morning. Fog will continue to create issues as long as that wind stay below 5 mph.

Commute Impacts for March 17, 2022
Commute Impacts for March 17, 2022

It is important to remember that you should only use your low beam headlights in this type of weather. If you use your high beams it will make it more difficult to see.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

