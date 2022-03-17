Expect delays for your morning drive due to dense fog

Heads up! You’re likely going to run into some slowdowns this morning as dense fog has developed overnight.

Dense Fog Advisory for the WAFF Viewing Area until 9 AM CDT. (WAFF 48)

The entire Tennessee Valley has been places in a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM CDT today. This means that we are seeing several areas with less than 1/4 of a mile of visibility. I would plan for an extra 10 to 15 minutes for your morning ride to work today as delays are expected.

Fog in Madison along Zierdt Rd. & I-565 (WAFF 48)

This fog has developed after all the rain the last two days along with the calm wind this morning. Fog will continue to create issues as long as that wind stay below 5 mph.

Commute Impacts for March 17, 2022 (WAFF 48)

It is important to remember that you should only use your low beam headlights in this type of weather. If you use your high beams it will make it more difficult to see.

