Emergency crews responding to wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews in Morgan County are responding to a two-vehicle car wreck Thursday evening.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway 36 East at Taylor Road. Injuries have been reported in this wreck and an air evac is responding.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

